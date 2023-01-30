

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — Gunmen opened fire on a group of people celebrating a birthday at the weekend in a township in South Africa, killing eight and wounding three others, police said Monday.

"The owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard" on Sunday evening in the southern port city of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, "and started shooting at the guests," police said in a statement.

The unknown gunmen "randomly shot at guests," police said, adding "8 people died while 3 others are still fighting for their lives in hospital. The home owner is among the deceased".

An investigation has been launched into the attack and police said a manhunt for the perpetrators was underway.

Shootings are common in South Africa, which has one of the world's highest murder rates, fueled by gang violence and alcohol.

South Africa last year saw string of shootings that killed nearly 2 dozen at separate bars in working class suburbs in Johannesburg and in the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg.

