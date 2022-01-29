North Korea fires unidentified 'projectile': South's military

A view of what state news agency KCNA reports is the test firing of a hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 5, 2022, in this photo released January 6, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via Reuters

SEOUL - North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" Sunday, the South's military said, the latest in a salvo of missile tests by Pyongyang in recent weeks.

It marks the North's seventh weapons test this year, as the regime flexes its military muscles while ignoring US offers of talks.

The last time North Korea tested this many weapons in a month was in 2019, after high-profile negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump collapsed.

Since then, talks with the US have stalled, and the country is reeling economically from biting international sanctions and a self-imposed coronavirus blockade.

Pyongyang carried out two weapons tests last week, and has conducted at least four additional weapons tests this month -- including of what it called hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

Earlier this month, North Korea hinted that it could resume nuclear and long-range weapons tests, which have been on hold since 2017.

The North's saber-rattling comes at a delicate time in the region, with leader Kim's sole major ally China set to host the Winter Olympics next month and South Korea gearing up for a presidential election in March.

