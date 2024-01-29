Fil-Am nonprofit launches new mental health programs

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A new name and new mental health programs came with the new year for a Filipino-American-led nonprofit organization in Chino Hills, CA.

The organization, formerly known as "Paws 4 Success" which utilizes the transformative effects of animals, is now called Rebel Ranch.

Community leaders and members of Chino Hills recently gathered despite the rare southern California rain at the group's ranch to celebrate its rebranding and the launch of its new programs.

“The difference is we’re focusing on mental fitness and it really is a call to action for everyone to get involved," said Rebel Ranch executive director David Harrison.

He added: "I was a deputy sheriff for almost 18 years and after I was medically retired, I still wanted to give back to my community."

The event gave guests a sneak-peak into Rebel Ranch's new programs.

The group also urged community members, especially people of color, to join their initiative.

“If we want different, we gotta do different," David added. "If we wanna be treated equally, then we have to acknowledge that everyone has issues on mental health."

Serving the community through the organization is crucial, according to its leaders, many of whom are first responders.

Research by First Responder Mental Health and Wellness showed that first responders are found to be five times more likely to suffer from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The organization believes their new programs will make a great impact on the community.

One of the most effective programs apart from therapy canine training is their Equine-assisted learning.

“A lot of people leave here opening themselves up to more options, not being so closed off," said Julie Robles, Rebel Ranch's equine operations manager.

The majority of the group's services are provided to the public at low to no cost through the help of grants, sponsorships and donations.