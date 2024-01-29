3 US soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan

Three US soldiers have been killed and many others injured in a drone assault on their military facility in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border, the US government said Sunday.

It marks the first time US military personnel have been killed in a deliberate attack since the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7, which has destabilized the situation in the Middle East, according to US media reports.

Following the attack, US President Joe Biden said in a statement that his nation "will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said.

In recent months, US forces have struck Iran-backed Houthi rebel bases in Yemen in response to their attacks in the region and on commercial ships in the Red Sea.