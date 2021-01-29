Japan to China: New coast guard law must follow international law

Chinese vessels are pictured at the disputed Scarborough Shoal April 6, 2017. Erik De Castro, Reuters/File

TOKYO - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday called on China to ensure that new legislation allowing its coast guard to use weapons in its waters complies with international law.

"What is important is that this legislation should not be implemented in a way that violates international law," Motegi told a press conference ahead of the legislation taking effect Monday.

"We will continue to closely watch with a high level of interest the movements of the Chinese Coast Guard, including how the enactment of the legislation will impact those on site," he said.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, passed a bill on Jan. 22 allowing the coast guard to use weapons if foreign ships involved in illegal activities in waters claimed by the country fail to obey orders.

As Beijing claims that the Senkaku Islands, administered by Tokyo, in the East China Sea, are part of its territory, the legislation could target Japanese vessels navigating around the uninhabited islets, called Diaoyu in China.

Chinese ships have been frequently spotted in Japanese waters and the contiguous zone around the Senkaku Islands, triggering protests from Tokyo.

Japan will respond "calmly and resolutely" to any possible Chinese coast guard actions to protect its territory, Motegi said.

