WASHINGTON—The US State Department on Thursday urged Americans who may be thinking of traveling to the United Arab Emirates to reconsider, citing the threat of missile or drone attacks.

The department retained the highest level warning for the UAE in its updated travel advisory. It had already urged Americans against traveling to the country because of COVID-19.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a missile attack at the UAE on Monday that targeted a base hosting the US military, US and Emirati officials said. It was the second attack in a week.

A Houthi military spokesperson said the group had fired Zulfiqar ballistic missiles at al-Dhafra airbase, used by US forces, and other "sensitive targets". Houthis had also launched drones towards Dubai, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Grant McCool)