Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 13,905

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,905 on Thursday as 8 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 29 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of new cases is the lowest since January 24, when DFA reported no new cases across all regions.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,067, as 8,893 of those infected have recovered, while 945 have died.

25 January 2021



Today, the DFA reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 84. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/GrX69uxg4O — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 25, 2021

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 775 in the Asia Pacific, 693 in Europe, 2,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 78 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 519,575 people. The tally includes 10,552 deaths, 475,596 recoveries, and 33,427 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 100 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.2 million people have died while more than 55.8 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: