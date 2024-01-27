Hundreds of Filipinos in Edmonton in Canada recently braved the cold weather to take part in the Sinulog festival in the city.

Each year, the Vismin Association of Edmonton hosts the festival, which marks the feast of the revered Child Jesus or the Santo Niño in Cebu province.

The festival features a dance ritual that tells the story of the acceptance of Christianity by the natives, who are now Filipinos.

"We're doing this for our kababayans who are here in Canada," said Jeshey Joyohoy of the Vismin Association, "to continue the culture of what we are doing back in Cebu."

A procession of the Santo Niño kicked off the Sinulog, followed by performances from various groups in Alberta, and for the first time, the search for the Sinulog festival queen.

The Vismin Association partnered with the Cebu Cultural Society this year to draw more performers into the festival.

"This year's Sinulog here in Edmonton is much more bigger and bolder in terms of performances," said Leon Tan, creative director and choreographer.

Filipinos here look forward to the Sinulog festival each year.

They join not only to witness the performances, the costumes, but also to become part of the festival itself which represents an integral part of Cebuano cultural identity, and filipinos’ religious devotion to the Santo Niño.

"It brings back memories of me from back in Cebu," said Edge Grabador, a real estate agent.

Organizers have since vowed to hold a bigger and better Sinulog festival next year.