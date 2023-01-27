Alleged ringleader of Japan robberies is man detained in Manila

MANILA — The alleged ringleader of a string of robberies across Japan, known to have gone by the name of "Luffy," is a Japanese national who was arrested in the Philippines in 2021 and is being held at an immigration facility in Manila, the justice minister said.

Another Japanese national suspected of being part of the robbery group is being held at the same facility and will be deported to Japan as soon as the necessary paperwork is completed, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who confirmed their identities with Kyodo News on Thursday.

"Luffy" is suspected of giving people instructions to carry out the burglaries in Japan via the encrypted messaging app Telegram remotely from the immigration facility.

