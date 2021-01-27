Ruby worth $29 million snatched in central Tokyo

TOKYO - A rough ruby worth approximately 3 billion yen ($29 million) was snatched Wednesday during a sale negotiation at a building in central Tokyo, police said.
Two men fled the scene in the capital's glitzy Ginza district in what police believe was an alleged theft.
A man reported the incident to police around noon.
The police quoted an eyewitness as saying the suspects placed the stone in a case before fleeing.
The building is located near Tokyo Metro Co.'s Ginza Station in an area that is home to numerous high-end stores.
