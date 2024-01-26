Convicted arsonist appeals death sentence in Japan

The defense team for the arsonist in the 2019 attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio that killed 36 people has appealed his death sentence, the Kyoto District Court said Friday.

Shinji Aoba, 45, was found guilty Thursday of conducting what has gone down as one of the worst mass murders in Japan's history.

The trial centered on whether his mental state meant he could be found criminally responsible.

The court sided with the prosecution to rule that while he was subject to delusional thinking, his state of mind had limited effect on his actions.

The defense had sought an acquittal or lesser sentence.

Aoba said he staged the attack because he believed the animation firm plagiarized a novel he unsuccessfully submitted to a contest run by the firm.

Kyoto Animation, often referred to as "KyoAni," is known worldwide for producing hit anime works including "K-On!" and "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya."

According to the ruling, Aoba entered the firm's Studio 1 in Kyoto, western Japan, at around 10:30 a.m. on July 18, 2019, and started the fire using gasoline. There were 70 employees in the building at the time of the fire, which also injured 32 others.