The Canadian government is limiting the number of foreign student permits that it will issue in the next two years.

This year, only about 360,000 of such permits will be issued, representing a 35% decrease from 2023.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the cap aims to ensure that students who come to canada have the necessary supports that they need to succeed.

"It is the latest in the series of measures to improve program integrity," he said, "set international students up for their success, in order to maintain a sustainable level of temporary residents in Canada as well."

Immigration authorities are also introducing caps for each province and territory.

Officials say the limit will be weighted by population. It's also seen to result in significant decreases in permits in provinces where the international student population has seen the most growth.

But they gave the assurance that this will not impact current study permit holders, or those with study permit renewals. It will also not include those pursuing further studies.

Filipino foreign student Rick Ryan Montayre arrived in Canada six months ago. He said he is relieved that he is not covered by the changes.

"I think that the government has to do with what they have to do," he said. "While it is harsh, I think some of the reasons why is because I've heard a lot of stories about the way applicants falsify information. The government is simply trying to respond to that."

Miller added that changes are also coming to post-graduate work permits for international students.

But some Filipinos in Canada could not help but get worried over the new measures, including Brent Anotado of BA Consulting Canada Immigration Services, Inc.

"If the work permit for post-graduate students is removed, how can they qualify to become permanent residents in Canada? So that is really a concern," he said. "The second is, of course, the open work permit for spouses. We know that (foreign) students really want to be with their spouses."

International students who have graduated from master's or other short graduate level programs will be able to apply for a three-year work permit.

Immigration officials said they will soon release more details on the open work permits for spouses of international students in further studies.

Spouses of international students in other levels of study, including undergraduate and college programs, meanwhile, will no longer be eligible.

Canada admitted over 800,000 international students in 2022. Miller had projected the number to rise to over 900,000 in 2023.