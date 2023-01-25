Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, USA, 14 May 2022. The American Freedom Tour is a gathering of conservatives to celebrate Faith, Family, Finances, and Freedom. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS.

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Meta announced Tuesday that it would soon reinstate with "new guardrails" former president Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram, which have been banned since the US Capitol riot in January 2021.

"We will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks," said a statement by Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, adding that the reinstatement would come with "new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."

The social media giant banned Trump a day after the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when a mob of his supporters tried to halt the certification of his election defeat to Joe Biden by storming the US Capitol in Washington.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The former reality TV star had spent weeks falsely claiming that the presidential election was stolen from him and he was subsequently impeached for inciting the riot.

His Twitter account, which has 88 million followers, was also blocked after the riot, leaving the 76-year-old Republican to communicate through his own platform, Truth Social, where he has fewer than five million followers.

Trump said Wednesday that no future leader should be unfairly blocked from posting on social media as he reacted to Meta's announcement it would lift his two-year Facebook and Instagram ban.

"FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since 'deplatforming' your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account," he posted on his Truth Social website.

"Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!"

© Agence France-Presse