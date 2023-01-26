Japan to lift COVID rules on events

The Japanese government is planning to lift COVID-19 regulations on events, allowing spectators to shout and cheer even when the venue is filled to capacity, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Currently, speaking in a loud voice is allowed at large-scale events, such as professional sports games or concerts, only when attendance is within the upper limit of 50 percent of a venue's capacity.

But as the country sees a downtrend in new coronavirus cases, the government intends to lift the restrictions put in place during the three-year-long pandemic.

However, attendees will be requested to continue wearing face masks under the decision expected Friday by the government's task force.

