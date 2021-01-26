Hong Kong students arrested over attack on security guards at Chinese University campus

Three more Chinese University students have been arrested for their suspected involvement in an incident in which a black-clad group threw an unknown white powder at campus security guards, bringing the total number of people caught over the case to four.

In a statement, police confirmed that three men aged 19 to 22 were arrested in Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan and Sheung Shui on Monday evening. A police source said they were taken back to the university campus where their residences were searched.

On January 11, at least seven perpetrators, dressed in black and masked, charged the security barrier at the guard post near University MTR station in Sha Tin.

The gang knocked down railings and threw an unknown white powder at guards before fleeing in different directions.

Staff caught one of the assailants after a brief chase, while the others got away. The 20-year old suspect was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour in a public place and assault. No student card was found on him.

The incident left one of the guards feeling unwell after coming into contact with the powder. He was sent to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin for treatment.

The students in the latest arrests attend S.H Ho College, Lee Woo Sing College and Wu Yee Sun College at the university. Former student union president and current president of its provisional executive committee, Owen Au Cheuk-hei, was one of those detained, according to the student group.

In video shown online, Au, a fourth-year student, was seen handcuffed from behind and being escorted to the S.H Ho College by several officers at about 9pm. Officers were also seen standing in a corridor at a student dormitory at Wu Yee Sun College.

Au’s fellow committee member, Anson Yip Tsz-huen, said Au was arrested when he reported for an unlawful assembly case stemming from 2019 at Sha Tin Police Station on Monday afternoon and was then taken back to campus.

The union said it would try to seek legal help for the three students.

A university spokesman confirmed police had entered the campus with search warrants from a court to collect evidence in connection with an incident on January 11. He confirmed students had been arrested but would not comment on the case.

The police spokesman said the three students had been arrested on suspicion of unlawful assembly, and assault with intent to cause certain acts to be done or committed. Police would release further details on Tuesday morning, the force insider said.

In a statement, the student union expressed regret over the arrests, and repeated its frustration with the university for not handling what it said were issues relating to the security department.