Biden appoints Fil-Am as White House liaison for Office of Personnel Management

Courtesy of Filipino Young Leaders Program Instagram Page

SAN FRANCISCO, California - The Biden-Harris administration on

Tuesday (Manila time) announced several political appointees to the US Office of Personnel Management.

One of the appointees is Filipino-American Jason Tengco, who will serve as OPM's White House liaison.

The group will work alongside OPM civil servants in support of OPM’s mission and the Biden administration’s commitment to build a federal workforce that reflects the diversity of America.

Tengco recently worked with the Biden-Harris campaign as chief of staff for the Coalitions Department and then was the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Outreach Lead on the transition team.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Prior to that, Tengco served as executive director of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NAFFAA), National AAPI outreach director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, and deputy director of the White House Initiative on AAPIs.

Tengco is a graduate of political science from UCLA and holds a Master’s in Public Affairs from UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy.

Tengco has been an active participant in the Democratic Filipino community based in the San Francisco Bay Area and has been a staunch advocate for racial justice, immigrant rights, and LGBTQ equality.

RELATED VIDEO