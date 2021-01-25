19 dead, dozens hurt in Brazil bus crash

BRASILIA - A bus overturned in southern Brazil in the early hours of Monday, killing 19 people and injuring dozens, officials told AFP.

The bus was nearing the end of a 3,000-kilometer (1,864-mile) journey from Ananindeua in northern Brazil to Balneario Camboriu in the south with 53 passengers and two drivers on board when disaster struck.

It was not yet known why the bus went off the road, a military police official said.

Thirty-three among the survivors were injured, including seven who were flown by helicopter to different hospitals in serious condition.

Police said the driver escaped unhurt, and was taken in for questioning.

