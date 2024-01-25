Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino community leaders in Vancouver closed ranks to support the Mabuhay House Society, the organization tasked for the Filipino cultural centre project in British Columbia.

Over 80 Filipino groups representing various sectors recently signed a statement of support for the Mabuhay House.

"We know that the cultural center for Filipinos is a physical structure that will build legacy, not only to us, but to our families," said Leah Sanuco of the Filipino International Students' Association in University Canada West.

Mabuhay House Society welcomed the unity statement. It said this is the first time that such a large number of Filipino groups came together for a single purpose.

"This [will show] the provincial government that the Filipino community is here to stay," said Mabuhay House spokesperson Sammie Jo Rumbaua, "as well as [we're] making serious business that we really want and deserve this cultural center."

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix, and Joan Phillip, a member of parliament, led government officials in witnessing the induction of new board members for the Mabuhay House.

As Filipinos face the difficult task of building the cultural center, Dix underlined that unity among the leaders will be the key to getting the work done.

"There is a tendency to want to fight over the small and not aspire to the great," he said. "And we've got to aspire to the great together."

Burnaby Councilor Maita Santiago, is an adviser for the Mabuhay House.

She said she is proud that Filipinos stepped forward to demonstrate their commitment for the fulfillment of a decades-old dream.

"The unity statement was unprecedented and historic," she said. "It's really a strong message that as a community, we've learned from the past and we're committed to working together for something that's bigger than us."

In its social media page, the Mabuhay House reported that the unity statement was submitted to BC's tourism ministry, along with their final report.