LA Fil-Ams celebrate Santo Niño feast, Sinulog

Filipino-American Catholics in Los Angeles turned out to the Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral for the feast of the revered Santo Niño.

For the past 37 years, the third Sunday of January, has been a lively and a colorful festival for the archdiocese.

This year, Fil-Am devotees dressed in traditional costumes carried images of the Child Jesus from the courtyard and through the aisles of the cathedral.

"This is our rich religious tradition that we want especially for the young ones who never got the chance outside of the Philippines to experience this," said Tom Lapadaria of the Filipino Ministry - Los Angeles.

A novena, or nine days of prayer, was also held leading to the Sinulog festival to commemorate the Santo Niño's feast.

"We [had] a pandemic, we have turmoil in other parts of the world," said Romy Esturas of the Santo Niño Cruzada USA. "Plus, these nine days are specifically addressed to the unborn."

He added: "We want to put that in consideration that the feast of Santo Niño considers the child Jesus and those that are unborn."

Lapadaria said the feast of the infant Jesus is a reminder for Filipinos to never cease to pray amid the many challenges across the world.

"We always have our needs, but it's always different when we share the tradition [and] also come together," he added.

The event in LA was also a chance for Luke Arong and the Southern California Sinulog Dance Company to spread the Philippine tradition and bring their blessings to others.

"We’re probably sent as missionaries, spreading the good news through our art, especially all these talents that we have," said Arong.

He added that through prayers and devotion, he has seen many families experience miracles.

The feast of the Santo Niño and the Sinulog festival is seen by devotees as a tradition in Los Angeles that will flourish in the years to come.