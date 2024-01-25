Fil-Am details experience in San Diego flooding

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Americans are among those affected by the flooding in San Diego in California following days of heavy rain.

Part of Angela Acuña's backyard in Springfield was covered in mud and flood waters, which paled in comparison to the damage other locals were facing.

"In the 10 years that I've lived in California, I have never experienced flooding this severe," she said. "For that to happen, it must have taken a large amount of water and very heavy rain."

A potent storm system that inundated the region with floodwaters moved out of San Diego County on Tuesday.

But the rain soaked homes in floodwaters, and caused cars to be stacked on top of each other from being swept away.

Transportation services in the area were also affected.

The neighborhoods of Mountain View, Shelltown, and Southcrest, along with multiple highways, including Interstate 15, were submerged under several feet of water.

In response to Monday's powerful storm, San Diego's Fil-Am mayor Todd Gloria and county governments declared local emergencies.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also issued an emergency declaration for the county.

The move will seek to fast track the clean up and recovery efforts.

San Diego officials reported that rescue crews successfully evacuated hundreds of individuals from their inundated homes.

Acuña said the flooding also caused havoc on roads all over the county. Her husband was stuck in standstill traffic jam for hours.

"Traffic on the 94 was not moving," she recalled. "And I told him it's been shut down. He was there for an hour and he did not move."

The Los Angeles metropolitan area was not spared by the series of storms.

On Monday, flood advisories were issued for portions of Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

These advisories, signaling the presence of flooding in low-lying areas and water ponding on roads, will remain in effect for Orange and Riverside counties until Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the region can expect a gradual clearing of clouds throughout the week.

Warmer and sunnier conditions are also anticipated towards into the weekend.