The Philippine Consulate in Vancouver formally opened its celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Canada.

Vancouver Archbishop J. Michael Miller led a Mass at the Holy Rosary Cathedral for the celebration kickoff, where he paid tribute to Filipinos for bringing their strong faith to Canada.

"One of the great gifts of the Filipinos is their wonderful faith," he said, "the strong tradition of faith that they bring to everything they do, especially the gift that they have of a special kind of hospitality and friendship."

Philippine Ambassador to Canada Ma. Andrelita Austria noted the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

This began when the Philippines had its very first consulate in Vancouver in 1949, even before the establishment of Manila's embassy in Ottawa.

The two countries also strengthened their ties with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation.

Canada has shown increased support for the Philippines in the wake of China’s incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

But Austria stressed that the increased Canadian presence in the area is not just about helping the Philippines.

"What's happening in the West Philippine Sea is a challenge to the rule of law," she said. "When the Canadians are present in the West Philippine Sea or put their foot down or make statements, they're not helping the Philippines alone. They're helping uphold the rule of law."

On this milestone year, Austria said they will seek enhanced cooperation in areas that will benefit Filipinos, from agriculture to education.

"Canada offers a lot of scholarships to the Philippines," she added. "But we have proposed that these scholarships be a little more targeted to make sure that it meets our development needs."

Vancouver Consul General Arlene Magno, meanwhile, said she would like to see increased trade between the two countries. It was a sentiment shared by British Columbia’s trade minister.

"We will continue working to make our relationship better and stronger," said BC's trade chief Jagrup Brar, "so that we have better trade both ways."

Burnaby City Councilor Maita Santiago, said it's time for more representation of Filipinos in Canadian politics.

"We still have a long way to go in terms of ensuring that we’ll have more representation," she said, "especially in leadership roles, in elected office, from municipal, provincial to federal [level]."

Ambassador Austria said the 75th anniversary celebration will pay tribute to the past, present, and future generations of Filipinos in Canada.