MANILA (UPDATED) -- Another Filipino has been arrested in Japan in connection with the death of a Japanese couple in Tokyo, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

Aside from Hazel Ann Morales, who was arrested earlier this month, a Filipino man was also seen near the house of the slain couple, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said.

While Morales and the Filipino man have been arrested, they are not yet accused of killing the Japanese couple, he told state television PTV.

“Hindi po siya inaakusahan na pumatay. Ang akusasyon sa kaniya ay abandonment, meaning kapag ikaw ay may nakitang bangkay o patay na tao at iniwan mo lang at di mo nireport sa police, puwede kang kasuhan kasi maaring kasabwat ka sa pamamatay,” he said.

“Ayon sa Japanese CCTV, nakita yung Pilipina sa lugar kung saan namatay yung couple at parang dinidispose yung madugong damit ng mga couple kaya siya ay under investigation ngayon,” he said.

“Wag natin sabihin na siya ay inaakusahan na pumatay. Wala pa tayo doon,” he added.

According to Kyodo News, the Filipino man was identified as Bryan Jefferson Lising Dela Cruz, 34. He is suspected of abandoning the bodies of Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52, at their residence in Tokyo's Adachi Ward.

Morales is a permanent resident in Japan, while the DFA is still gathering more information about Dela Cruz, De Vega said.

While “anything is possible,” the DFA is hoping that the charges against Morales and Dela Cruz would not be elevated, the Undersecretary said.

“Kung ang charges ay abandonment, hindi mataas ang penalty noon, mga 3 taon lang of imprisonment,” he said.

The DFA is still waiting for more information about the Tokyo case, and is expecting to get more details by next week, he said.

The Philippine government is ready to provide legal assistance to both Filipinos should they need it, he said.

Dela Cruz appears to be an acquaintance of Morales, 30, who was arrested Friday over the same allegations, the police said.

Dela Cruz's potential involvement emerged after Morales, a former girlfriend of the deceased couple's son, was seen with an individual in security camera footage taken in the house's vicinity on Jan. 16, the police said.

A resident of Tsuchiura in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, Dela Cruz came to Japan as a technical trainee last July. Police believe he conspired with Morales to dispose of the couple's bodies under their home around Jan. 16.

Morales denies any knowledge of the allegations, investigators said.

The case came to light after the couple's son called the police upon finding traces of blood at the home on Jan. 16. Officers discovered the bodies under a bathroom floor on Thursday.

Both bodies were found with multiple stab wounds, with Norihiro Takahashi's injuries indicating signs of a struggle, investigative sources have said. -- With a report from Kyodo News.

