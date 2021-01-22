Pinoy family in California who lost their baby find meaning through organ donation

Watch more in iWantTFC

CALIFORNIA—A 16-month-old Filipino baby boy has apparently saved the lives of 3 people in the US after his parents donated their child’s organs before he died.

“We keep asking for miracles for him and hindi namin narealize na yung miracles na hinihingi namin kay Lord ay siya pala mismo. He is a miracle to the other people na asking for miracles,” Paul Sanchez said recalling the family’s experience after donating his son’s organs to 2 babies and an adult.

Leopauld, fondly called by his family as Leqsus, was declared brain dead on January 15, after 2 months of fighting for his life following a car crash.

Though this was the most painful part of the family’s battle, it was also the time when they received an answer to their prayers.

“A part of him will continue to live kasi alam ko our son lived a short life, 16 months and that’s a privilege for us na madugtungan iyong buhay ng ibang tao,” Sanchez said.

“We are so honored and privileged na mai-share namin iyong love ng anak namin sa ibang tao. Knowing that a part of your son would continue to live, parang nabubuhay siya sa tatlong pagkatao, sa tatlong tao.”

Leopauld was a cheerful, loving, and a sweet baby boy, the family said.

He was the family’s joy but it was on November 15 last year when the family got into a car crash with an errant driver in King’s County, leaving the whole family heavily injured most especially Leopauld.

People donated to their fundraiser while they were all recovering from the crash. Leopauld’s mother, Sharee, and 2 siblings were all hospitalized due to injuries.

Leopauld’s cousin, Alyssa Zablan, recalled the baby boy showing signs of life even though the doctors felt he had a slim chance of recovering.

“Bigla siyang dumilat tapos tumingin ho siya sa left side which is nandu’n po ako. Bigla po siyang tumingin sa akin as in tumitig po siya, ang tagal din po niya nakatitig sa akin,” Zablan said.

But on Friday, January 15, after doctors of Valley Children’s Hospital in Fresno, Calif., ran confirmatory tests, Leopauld was declared brain dead and was soon to be removed from health care.

Last Monday, before Leopauld was taken to the operating room, the nurses paid their respects through an honor walk for his heroism. His father, a US Navyman, gave him his last salute.

The family hopes some day they would meet his beneficiaries and that Leopauld’s story would raise awareness on organ donation and how it saves lives.

“Iyong una nilang ni-recover was iyong heart niya. We were told na iyong recipient is a 6-month-old boy from San Diego area and then iyong liver niya iyong recipient niya is a 3-month-old girl and iyong both kidneys niya yung recipient is an adult from San Francisco,” Sanchez said.

Zablan added: “Hopefully mabigyan kami ng chance because it gives us comfort and it helps our family work through the grieving process knowing that a part of Leopauld will still live.

“Mahal na mahal po namin siya na mamimiss po namin siya ng sobra lalo na yung ngiti niya and pagiging sweet niya samin lahat."

Though he lived just for 16 months, his memory will and heroism will forever remain.

The family continues to recover from the crash while the beneficiaries of Leopauld’s organs have gone through their operations already.