The Monterey Park community held a vigil on Jan. 21 mark the first year since the mass shooting that left 11 people dead, including a Filipino-American.

The gunman, who was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, opened fire at a ballroom during a Lunar New Year celebration. The incident was the deadliest incidence of gun violence in Los Angeles county.

"It was a day that was supposed to be full of festivities and celebration," said Monterey Park mayor Jose Sanchez, "a time to be with family, and dancing. It was marred by that night because of gun violence and tragedy."

Among the 11 names remembered during the vigil was Valentino Marcos Alvero.

FIl-Am Valentino Alvero remembered during vigil for Monterey Park shooting victims

The 68-year-old Filipino-American was a grandfather, a hospitality worker, and an avid ballroom dancer, who had been at the Star Ballroom when the lone gunman opened fire.

Up until his death, Alvero showed compassion for others. He was killed as he was helping shield a fellow dancer.

His daughter Kristenne Reidy joined the anniversary and took the stage alongside local officials. Also present was Brandon Tsay, who helped disarm the gunman and prevent a second shooting on the same night.

"It’s true that time has helped us all move forward and face the opportunities of each day," said Reidy, "but it's people that make the day enjoyable and healthy relationships that motivate us to continue living each moment with gratitude."

She added: "There’s still so much healing to do, but it's my hope to continue the process of healing together as a community in Monterey Park that’s so dear to my family."

Reidy admitted that she had trouble attending parties over the past year. But slowly, as she worked with community leaders, and other victims and survivors, she found ways to keep her father’s memory alive.

"I want to pay it forward, reach others, and show what the community has done for us, and it’s for my dad," she said. "I never would’ve gone out of my comfort zone if not to honor his memory and share his spirit."

Since the mass shooting, the Monterey Park community had become a voice in fighting for gun control. Monterey Park city council member Henry Lo said the push to prevent more deaths from gun violence continues a year later.

Biden honors Monterey Park shooting victims

"We cannot let these moments of tragedy be squandered let us commit ourselves to a better world," he said. "Gun violence is a sickness in our country and we cannot grow numb to this."

As Monterey Park mourns the lives lost from the shooting, the community vowed to continue to dance in their spirit.

The city will celebrate its annual Lunar New Year festivities next weekend, as it hopes for better days ahead.