Kin of Fil-Am victim in Monterey Park shooting tells community: 'Keep dancing'

MANILA — The family of Valentino Marcos Alvero on Sunday marked the first year since the mass shooting at Monterey Park that killed the Filipino-American grandfather and 10 others.

Alvero’s daughter Kristenne Reidy joined the attack's anniversary, taking the stage alongside local elected officials and Brandon Tsay, who helped disarm the gunman and prevent a second shooting on the same night.

"They say that time heals all wounds... There’s still so much healing to do but it's my hope to continue the process of healing together as a community in the city of Monterey Park that’s so dear to my family," she said.

Alvero, 68, was a hospitality worker and avid ballroom dancer. He was at the Star Ballroom when the lone gunman opened fire during the Los Angeles suburb's Lunar New Year celebrations on January 21 last year.

Alvero was killed as he helped shield a fellow dancer.

Since the tragic day, Alvero's family is continuing to heal.

Reidy admitted that she had trouble attending parties the past year.

Since the mass shooting, Monterey Park has become a voice in fighting for gun control.

"It was a day that was supposed to be the start of the Lunar New Year, a day full of festivities and celebration. A time to be with family, and dancing. It was marred by that night because of gun violence and tragedy," Monterey Park Mayor Jose Sanchez said.

"We cannot let these moments of tragedy be squandered. Let us commit ourselves to a better world... Gun violence is a sickness in our country and we cannot grow numb to this," added Monterey Park City Council Henry Lo.



Reidy said the best way to remember her father was to "keep singing, keep dancing."

As Monterey Park continues to mourn the lives lost, the community will continue to dance in their spirit. The city will celebrate its annual Lunar New Year festivities next weekend.