People wearing protective face masks walk on the street amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, January 19, 2022. Issei Kato, Reuters

TOKYO—Japan's confirmed daily coronavirus cases on Thursday topped 46,000, setting a new record for the 3rd consecutive day as the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant has left the country struggling with what has become the "6th wave" of infections.

Japan's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases has also topped 2 million since the government confirmed the nation's first COVID-19 case in January 2020.

On Thursday, Tokyo confirmed 8,638 daily coronavirus cases, eclipsing the previous record high of 7,377 registered Wednesday. The 7-day rolling average of new infections stood at 5,386.1 per day in the capital.

In an effort to curb the further spread of infections, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government decided Wednesday to expand a quasi-state of emergency to Tokyo and other regions.

Japan logged a cumulative total of more than 1 million COVID-19 cases in August last year when it was reeling from the "fifth wave" of infections.

Although infection numbers started falling afterward with the progress in vaccination against the virus, there has been another surge in Japan since cases of community transmission of Omicron were confirmed in late December.

