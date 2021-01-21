PH urged to take advantage of US foreign policy bringing nations together

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine government should take advantage of the Biden administration's foreign policy of bringing nations together, a political analyst said Thursday following the inauguration of America's 46th President.

Malacañang earlier congratulated Democrat Joe Biden, an ally of former US President Barack Obama who President Rodrigo Duterte once cursed at for raising concern on the Philippines' anti-narcotics drive.

The Philippines must realize the importance of its ties with long-time ally US which has helped it through conflict, disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dindo Manhit of the Stratbase ADR Institute.

"Sana makita ng ating administrasyong Duterte na malaki ang matutulong ng administrasyong Biden lalo na ang isang priority foreign policy nila is to bring countries together towards what they call shared values. These are the rule of law, liberal democratic order. Ito'y isang core value naman ng Pilipinas na nasasang-ayon sa ating Constitution," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I hope the Duterte administration can see that the Biden administration can greatly help as one of their priority foreign policy is to bring countries together towards what they call shared values. These are the rule of law, liberal democratic order. These are also core values of the Philippines based on our Constitution.)

"I think we should take advantage [of] the importance of the Philippines, kailangan nila tayo eh (they need us)," added Bing Cardenas-Brinigin, founding member of the National Federation of Filipino-American Associations.

Cardenas-Brinigin added that many Filipinos still support former US President Donald Trump, who has been impeached twice.

"Optimistic naman kami na (We're optimistic that) he’s reaching out. Critical itong first 100 days (The first 100 days are critical). We hope we can get together and support him because his success is the success of America also," she said.