Japan court rules ban on multiple nationality constitutional

TOKYO - A Japanese court ruled Thursday that the country's nationality law, which forbids multiple nationality, is constitutional, in a judicial decision believed to be the first concerning the regulation.

In a lawsuit filed with the Tokyo District Court, eight men and women in their 30s to 80s, who were born in Japan but now live in Europe, claimed the law's stipulation that Japanese citizens give up their nationality upon gaining a foreign nationality violates the Constitution.

But the government has argued the plaintiffs' claim takes no note of national interests, as permitting multiple citizenship would enable people to have voting rights or diplomatic protection in several countries.

According to the suit, the eight plaintiffs -- six who have acquired Swiss and Liechtenstein nationalities and two others who plan to obtain Swiss and French nationality to facilitate their work and lives -- hope to maintain their Japanese citizenship.

Article 11 of the nationality law states that Japanese citizens who acquire non-Japanese nationality on their own instigation automatically lose their Japanese one, effectively banning multiple nationalities.

The plaintiffs claimed that the regulation was originally designed to avoid overlapping military service obligations imposed by multiple nations and other purposes.

As many counties in the world now allow multiple citizenship, "The clause forcefully depriving people of (Japanese) nationality violates the Constitution, which guarantees the right to pursue happiness and the equality under the law," they also said.

The nationality law also requires Japanese citizens who obtain foreign citizenship to notify the government of their abandonment of Japanese nationality. But as it includes no penalties, many Japanese are believed to have maintained multiple passports after obtaining non-Japanese citizenship.

About 518,000 Japanese are estimated to have permanent residency status in other countries as of October 2019, but the government has been unable to confirm how many of them hold multiple citizenship.

==Kyodo

