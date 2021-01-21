Dead whale, one of Mediterranean's largest, found off Italy

The body of a dead whale is seen of the surface of the sea by the harbour of Sorrento, after it was discovered by Italian coastguard scuba divers who followed a whale calf that was in distress, in Sorrento, Italy, January 19, 2021. Picture taken January 19, 2021. Antonino Maresca AMP Punta Campanella/Handout via Reuters

ROME — The carcass of a huge whale has been recovered from the waters off southern Italy, the coastguard said Wednesday, calling it "probably one of the largest" ever found in the Mediterranean.

The dead mammal was spotted in the sea on Sunday near the popular tourist destination of Sorrento by coastguard divers who were first alerted to the presence of a smaller whale, which has since disappeared into the sea.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The coastguard said it recovered the carcass overnight Tuesday and then towed the whale from Sorrento by sea to the port of Naples, where it will be analyzed by marine biologists and other experts looking for a cause of death.

aa/ar/lc

© Agence France-Presse