Biden's inaugural speech calls for unity, healing as US in crisis - analyst

US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, US, Jan. 20, 2021. Tom Brenner, Reuters

MANILA - US President Joe Biden called on Americans to heal and unite as he assumed the helm of a country beset with deep division and battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, a political analyst said Thursday.

Speaking to ANC's "Matters of Fact," Junelle Harnal, political consultant of digital media company H Code Media, said Biden's inaugural speech pleaded for empathy as he implements his agenda.

"I think his speech resonated with a lot of Americans because the times we're going through with COVID and the times we're going through the immigration, there has been so much damage in the last 4 years. It was a need for leadership to understand and unify the country once again," she said.

Harnal said Biden was sincere in his speech and spoke to the people who lost their loved ones due to COVID-19. The US recently surpassed 400,000 coronavirus deaths, the most of any country.

After the stormy presidency of Donald Trump, she said Biden has a big task ahead of him.

"It is a big journey that he'll have but a journey he wants everyone to be a part of. He's trying to include everyone with listening from his past campaign, what they wanted, what the demands were, what the country is in need," Harnal said.

"Even though it's a long journey, [it's] a journey that all Americans here want to see, hoping to see, to bring hope and light with what is going on in the last 4 years."

Harnal said Biden is the best candidate "to bridge both the party and the country" based on his vast political experience.

Despite being the oldest US president, she said the 78-year-old Democrat has the stamina to take over the White House.

"I think anyone who holds the presidential seat has stamina. The presidential campaign is already challenging in itself. I think the President will have this. He's up for the challenge," she said.

RELATED VIDEO