ASEAN looks forward to working with Biden administration

MANILA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is looking forward to working with the Biden administration in strengthening the strategic partnership between the bloc and the United States, and cooperation to speed up global economic recovery and to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the press release issued by the chairman of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat), the ASEAN foreign ministers said they also look forward to the next meeting between leaders of the ASEAN and the US and between them and their US counterpart.

“In view of the recent inauguration of the President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris, we look forward to working with the new administration to further strengthen the strategic partnership between ASEAN and the United States (US) for the region’s peace, security, stability and prosperity,” the ASEAN foreign ministers said.

“We further looked forward to our cooperation in promoting and strengthening multilateralism and international cooperation, to accelerate global economic recovery and to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic," they added.

The ASEAN foreign ministers also welcomed “US’ continued commitment to and support for ASEAN unity and Centrality in its engagement in the region, based on the principles and objectives of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).”

The Chairman’s press statement was released following the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat which was held on January 21 via videoconference. The Retreat was the first major meeting under Brunei Darussalam’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2021.

FROM THE ARCHIVES