PH firms showcase products in CES 2024

The Philippines recently marked its debut in the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

CES is the launchpad for innovators, decision makers, and visionaries. The global event brings together companies, big and small, from every major industry, making CES the world’s most influential tech event.

A vibrant delegation from Manila joined for the first time the event, which drew 4,000 participants from across the globe.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority said the country’s participation in the event aims to showcase what Filipinos bring to the world of tech.

“Just imagine, Filipinos are doing well not just in any field but also in the field of technology," said PEZA director Jhino Ilano. "This pavilion is already an affirmation how well Filipinos can make it in any part of the world.”

Undersecretary Maridon Sahagun of the Department of Science and Technology said the Philippine government continues to provide support for tech innovators.

"Aside from that, we have the number of facilities that would trigger the innovation for our startups," she said.

Philippine firms that showcased their products at the global pavilion include the electronics manufacturing services company, Ionics EMS.

“You can enter your house whether by metric or by phone or through your cell phone," said IONICS EMS vice president Earl Qua of their product. "It's a tiny server, you can add different programs you can add hard drives to it and internet and you can access that hard drive from anywhere around the world.”

NEX Generation, whose production is based in Cavite province, also got the chance to show the world what they offer.

"It's all about 3D printing," said Roberto Bismonte of NEX. "We are a big EMS company in the Philippines."

CES 2024 showcased a plethora of promising AI-powered gadgets designed to benefit consumers and simplify their daily lives.