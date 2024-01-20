Mexico arrests suspected cartel leader over kidnapping, killing of Americans

Mexican authorities have arrested an alleged cartel leader over the kidnapping of four Americans, which resulted in the deaths of two of them, local media reported Friday.

The man, identified as one of the "main targets" of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, "was one of the key leaders of one of the criminal organisations with the greatest presence in the state of Tamaulipas", the Navy Secretariat said in a statement on Thursday, without naming the suspect.

The Mexican press on Friday identified the arrested man as Jose Alberto Garcia Vilano, also known as La Kena, linked to one of the most dangerous factions of the Gulf Cartel (CDG) and to the kidnapping of the four Americans.

The abduction on March 3, 2023, in the city of Matamoros was allegedly carried out by CDG members, according to a pamphlet distributed by the cartel, in which they apologised for the attack having been carried out without the authorisation of their high command.

The kidnapping, which Mexican authorities suggested was the result of a "mix-up" rather than a targeted attack, drew widespread media coverage. At least one of the group had reportedly crossed the border for cosmetic surgery.

According to videos taken by the local press, Garcia Vilano was arrested while shopping in a luxury mall in the city of Monterrey.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office was offering "a large reward" for the man, the navy said in a statement.

Bordering the United States, Tamaulipas is one of the states hardest hit by violence linked to organised crime.

It is the site of constant clashes between gangs fighting over lucrative drug trafficking routes.

