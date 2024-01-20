Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver will host a convention in February to help Filipino foreign students adjust to their new life in Canada.

Ottawa's embassy in Manila estimates that there are now more than 30,000 Filipino students in Canada.

In 2023 alone, Vancouver Consul General Arlene Magno said the Canadian embassy issued about 3,200 visas to Filipinos students.

She added that about a quarter of them are now in British Columbia.

But Magno said these Filipinos have not had a chance to go through a proper pre-departure session before leaving, because government has yet to determine which category they should fall under.

"We have these orientation seminars for our temporary foreign workers but none have been organized for Filipino students," she said. "Because first of all, this is a recent phenomenon. Over the past few years, students flocked abroad and to Canada for that matter."

Without the pre-departure orientation, an immigration consultant warned that some applicants may be misled by unscrupulous agents, or by incomplete information on social media.

"If, for example, they were processed by agencies or they DIY’d," said Kaede Kikimuto, "then of course they’re probably getting information from various sources, but is this correct?"

Kyra Magdaluyo and Kim Estanislao are newly arrived Filipino students in Canada.

Both say it would greatly help students like them to know what to expect before they leave for the country.

But even then, they say it is still different once they actually get here.

"Canada has a lot of job openings but so far, it's still a difficult thing to get a part-time job as a student, especially when our time is limited to 20 hours a week at least," said Magdaluyo. "So, that is a very rough journey, especially if you're a student trying to get by in Canada.

The Consulate said the convention for international students will invite experts on housing, employment, taxes, and integration support.

"I'm going to present basic tax return," said Bert Parungao of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants. "For international students, they should know the importance of filing a tax return because they could get some credit from that."

Consul General Magno is urging students to attend the convention that will be held on Feb. 3 at the Creekside Community Center in Vancouver.

"It's a brief program that is available for free," she said. "[They] will get to meet important people there with whom you can connect during the course of your studies in Vancouver."