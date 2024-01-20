Fil-Am nonprofit helps civilians affected by war in Gaza

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino philanthropists closed out 2023 with a celebration for the non-profit group "Jollybox."

Jollybox was founded by local photographer Madeline Arenas in 2020, and has regularly gathered donations for the Philippines and various causes.

But with the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, Arenas has mobilized support for those affected by the conflict, including refugees in Los Angeles.

"We have displaced families in Israel that we’ve been helping," she said. "A lot of them are a handful that needed our help. They’re starting from Israel to LA, so that’s what we’ve been doing with [other] nonprofit organizations as well."

Arenas is also helping Filipino civilians caught in the conflict.

"The Filipinos in Israel, they’ve been volunteering in farms and doing harvest on the stocks because all the workers left," she added. "We’re going to create more awareness of what’s happening there and see if we can get more Filipinos to help those in need."

The Fil-Am philanthropist had planned to visit Israel but had to delay the trip as the conflict erupted.

But she said she plans to continue her journey there once the situation allows for it to bring much-needed supplies and her style of jolliness during a time of war.

"It’s overwhelming," said Arenas of Jollybox. "Everyone who’s supported me through the years since Day 1, not only the sponsors, but also the volunteered are here. [They're] helping me, my family, and the generous donors. They really helped me a lot to push it through."

In LA, Arenas has also been at the forefront of local issues. She helps organize relief efforts for homeless Filipinos, those on their own, or those who are part of large encampments.

Back home, she also believes more can still be done despite their progress.

"There’s so much to do in the Philippines," Arenas said. "We have to get more awareness on the tribal communities. Those are the tribal [people] that need education, we’re building lives every year."