Homeless Fil-Am in Illinois worried over brutal cold

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The life-threatening temperatures in Illinois with wind chills as low as negative 35 degrees fahrenheit continue to worry some Filipino residents, especially those who do not have a place to stay.

Fil-Am Emmanuel Pabustan has been homeless in Chicago for five years now.

He said having no shelter during the cold weather is the most challenging.

And while Illinois has provided warming stations for the homeless, he said there are limitations.

"It becomes hard for the homeless because there is nowhere for the homeless to go," said Pabustan. "If it's cold outside, you wait in the bus stop for an hour and a half or forty five minutes. That's my main concern and problem."

According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, there are over 10,000 people living in shelters, parks, abandoned buildings, cars, or barns.

Pabustan said what has become more challenging for the homeless is that they are now competing for space with the refugees.

As of Aug. 2023, Chicago alone has received over 26,000 migrants. Mayor Brandon Johnson has expressed concern that space and funding are running out.

The 50-year-old Pabustan is not only worried where he is going to sleep every night.

He said he also has to deal with his medical condition. Despite all these, he remains grateful.

The Philippine Consulate General in Chicago has yet to comment.

"Thank God, I am still alive (even though) both of my legs are still swollen," said Pabustan. "Amen to all the people who helped me, gave me money when I panhandled."