Taiwan premier, Cabinet submit resignations after election loss

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang submitted his resignation and those of his Cabinet to President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, a move that had been anticipated after the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party suffered a major defeat in local elections last November.

Tsai accepted the resignations, the presidential office said. Su had expressed his desire to step down following the election loss, and Tsai is expected to appoint his successor and reshuffle the Executive Yuan, as the Cabinet is known in Taiwan, after the Lunar New Year holidays.

Su was elected in 2019 as successor to Lai Ching-te, now Taiwan's vice president.

At the time, Lai had also expressed his intention to resign after the ruling party suffered a major loss in local elections the previous November.