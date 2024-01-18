Fil-Canadians told to exercise caution amid deep freeze

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Canada's Alberta province has faced cold temperatures since Jan. 12, prompting authorities to issue an extreme cold warning to locals.

Some Filipinos who just arrived in the country three months ago shared their experience of the deep freeze for the first time.

"Even before we came here, we've already heard about the climate in winter," said Melanie Ayento. "But we were still surprised because it's our first time here and this does not happen in the Philippines."

The Philippine Consulate General in Calgary reported that five homeless Filipinos in the city had sought assistance from their office months ago.

Consul General Zaldy Patron said they have not been in touch with the said Filipinos, but he hopes they are in a safe shelter.

"Whether they are affected, we don’t know, they have not approached us," said Patron. "We know that our 'Kababayans' go to government shelters. And if they are hungry, they go to kitchen soups around the city."

Patron recalled though that just last week, he learned about another homeless Filipino who is a permanent resident of Canada and had no place to stay.

Another Filipino is said to have offered to give him temporary shelter.

Alberta’s grid operator recently issued an alert for the province as it prepared to use its emergency reserves to meet demand, and maintain system reliability.

Residents have since been asked to reduce their power consumption to help mitigate the possibility of undertaking more serious emergency measures.

Patron urged Filipinos not to underestimate this extreme weather condition. He also warned “Kababayans” to be extra careful.

"Firstly, please monitor the situation," he said. "Citizens are encouraged not to go out unless it is for something that is essential. Let's cooperate and follow the advisory of the local government."

Health authorities reminded residents that exposure to cold temperature could cause frostnip, which results in numbness or blue-white skin colour for a short time.