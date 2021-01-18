Tokyo logs 1,204 daily coronavirus cases, 2nd highest, for Monday

TOKYO - Tokyo confirmed on Monday its latest daily tally of 1,204 new coronavirus cases, the metropolitan government said, as the capital enters the 11th day of its second state of emergency.

It was the second-highest number of cases logged on a Monday since last Monday, which saw 1,219, and brought Tokyo's cumulative number of cases to 86,674.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said the same day that subsidies given to small and midsize eateries that comply with the government's request to close by 8 p.m. would be expanded to include restaurant chains to help offset their financial losses.

The subsidy amount is still under discussion but could be the same as the 60,000 yen ($580) per day offered to the small and midsize restaurants and bars with shortened business hours, she told reporters.

Koike added she would like the subsidies to be disbursed as soon as possible to the restaurant chain operators.

The metropolitan government has allowed businesses with capital of less than 50 million yen or those with 50 employees or fewer to receive the subsidies, leading to criticism from large restaurant and bar chains.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a monthlong state of emergency on Jan. 7 for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, later expanding it to seven other prefectures out of a total of 47 prefectures.

Under the state of emergency, people have been urged to refrain from going outside unnecessarily and restaurants asked to shorten their opening hours.

