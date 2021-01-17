Severe patients at record high as Japan reports 5,700 new virus cases

TOKYO - More than 5,700 new coronavirus cases were confirmed across Japan on Sunday, with the number of hospitalized patients with serious symptoms topping 970 to hit a record high, authorities said.

The daily increase of infections compares with rises of more than 7,000 marked Friday and Saturday, a Kyodo News tally based on official data showed.

Tokyo confirmed an additional 1,592 infections, the metropolitan government said.

The capital sees the seven-day rolling average of new cases at a relatively high 1,503.7, as a third wave of infections is straining the medical system nationwide.