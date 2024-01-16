Fil-Ams deal with power outage in U.S. winter storm

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tens of millions of Americans in the Northwest and Midwest faced wicked weather conditions while melting snow and flooding threatened the East Coast.

More than 3,600 flights across the U.S. were delayed or canceled last week, including planes grounded at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Storms envelope much of US, bringing heavy snow, rains

The National Weather Service warned that heavy snow and fierce winds of up to 60 miles per hour are expected to continue over the weekend.

The storm also knocked down power lines. This left thousands of residents in Illinois, including Filipino-Americans without power.

“I said to myself maybe I don’t want to work, I don’t want to leave my family," said Renny Cagape. "There’s no light [so] they might freeze."

Cagape said they went as long as three hours without power at home before power was restored for much of their area.

"I tried to go outside [but] its windy. So I [went] back inside, it’s freezing. There's no electricity. It starts to go down from 74 (degrees) and goes down to 60 degrees in the house.”

Another Fil-Am, Linsey Eusebio, shared her preparation before the storm hit.

“I definitely made sure to fill up my gas tank in case I have to go out and I stocked up on water," she said.

Chicago is expected to hit single-digit temperatures next week. Eusebio said she feels nervous about the situation.

"I try to make plans around the weather so I plan to stay inside," she added.

But while the snow storm blanketed Chicago, some residents were unfazed.

“I don’t usually prep as much," said Jean Gavina. "I make sure I wear layers if I’m going outside. If I’m inside, I make sure the pipes are running with water so they don’t burst. For the most part it’s a normal day for me. Like any other day.”