US health secretary Azar resigns, cites Capitol attack -CNN

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a news conference about the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developments, in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 23, 2020. Erin Scott, Reuters/File

WASHINGTON - US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar resigned on Friday, citing last week's attack on the Capitol, CNN reported.

His resignation comes as just as outgoing US President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time over the deadly Capitol siege by his supporters.

He had claimed, without evidence, fraud in the elections he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

