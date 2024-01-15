HONG KONG - Inaanyayahan ng Konsulado ng Pilipinas sa Hong Kong ang mga Foreign Domestic Helpers o FDHs kabilang na ang mga Pinoy na lumahok sa briefing for Foreign Household Service Workers na gaganapin sa January 21, Linggo, 3:00 hanggang 5:15 ng hapon. Gaganapin ito sa Hong Kong Cultural Centre sa Tsim Sha Tsui.

Briefing for Foreign Household Service Workers

Inorganisa ang nasabing briefing ng Hong Kong Labour Department o HKLD.

Ayon pa sa konsulado, tatalakayin ang mga susunod na paksa bilang bahagi ng employment rights and benefits ng mga FDH:

rights and benefits of FDHs under labour laws and employment contract

points-to-note on engaging an employment agency

Sa mga ineteresadong lumahok, maaaring mag-enroll sa January 19, Biyernes sa pamamagitan ng mga sumusunod na paraan:

• Send the duly completed enrolment form to the Foreign Domestic Helpers Division of LD by fax (Fax no.: 3101 0604) or email (Email address: fdh-enquiry@labour.gov.hk); or

• Send your name, contact number and the group you wish to enroll in to the HKLD by email to fdh-enquiry@labour.gov.hk.

Libre ang entrance sa event at first-come, first-served basis.

Sa iba pang katanungan, maaaring makipag-ugnayan sa HK Labour Department sa numerong 3582 8993 o bisitahin ang kanilang official website.