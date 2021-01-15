Overseas Filipinos with COVID-19 rise above 13,500

People wait outside a COVID testing center in Hong Kong on Nov. 22, 2020 as a spike in COVID-19 cases brings in tighter restrictions and forcing a planned travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore to be scrapped a day before its launch on Nov. 21. Peter Parks, AFP

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said 42 more Filipinos abroad — specifically in the Americas, Asia-Pacific Region, and Europe regions — were infected with COVID-19.

According to the DFA, this brings the total number of Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 to 13,540. Of the total, 3,988 are still active cases or undergoing treatment.

The total coronavirus death toll among Filipinos abroad stood at 935 after no new fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, another 32 recovered, bringing the number of recovered overseas Filipinos to 8,617.

As of posting, 84 countries or regions have cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number of Filipino cases with 7,836, followed by the Asia Pacific Region with 2,724. Europe meanwhile has logged 2,170 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 806.

15 January 2021



The DFA received reports on 42 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new recoveries among Filipinos in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe. Meanwhile, no new fatality was recorded. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/bLXqehjbFj — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 15, 2021

Coronavirus cases have risen worldwide since early March, when infections rapidly soared.

In the Philippines, 496,646 have been infected. The country's health department reported 2,048 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Total number of fatalities in the Philippines rose to 9,876 while total recoveries reached 459,737. Active cases are at 27,033.

Since it first emerged in Wuhan, China late 2019, over 93 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France having the highest total cases.

More than 2 million people have died while over 51.4 million have recovered from the disease, the same tally showed.



RELATED VIDEO