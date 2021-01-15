Overseas Filipinos with COVID-19 rise above 13,500

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said 42 more Filipinos abroad — specifically in the Americas, Asia-Pacific Region, and Europe regions — were infected with COVID-19.
According to the DFA, this brings the total number of Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 to 13,540. Of the total, 3,988 are still active cases or undergoing treatment.
The total coronavirus death toll among Filipinos abroad stood at 935 after no new fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, another 32 recovered, bringing the number of recovered overseas Filipinos to 8,617.
As of posting, 84 countries or regions have cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.
The Middle East/Africa region has the most number of Filipino cases with 7,836, followed by the Asia Pacific Region with 2,724. Europe meanwhile has logged 2,170 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 806.
Coronavirus cases have risen worldwide since early March, when infections rapidly soared.
In the Philippines, 496,646 have been infected. The country's health department reported 2,048 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Total number of fatalities in the Philippines rose to 9,876 while total recoveries reached 459,737. Active cases are at 27,033.
Since it first emerged in Wuhan, China late 2019, over 93 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France having the highest total cases.
More than 2 million people have died while over 51.4 million have recovered from the disease, the same tally showed.
RELATED VIDEO
DFA COVID-19 update, overseas Filipinos COVID-19, Filipinos abroad COVID-19, OFWs COVID-19, COVID-19 cases OFWs