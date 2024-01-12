Vancouver seeks to curb scams vs. elderly

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Authorities in Vancouver are cracking down on scammers by educating seniors and other groups on the various tactics used by culprits to victimize people.

Sgt. Rita Raj, who is part of the Vancouver Police Department's Scam Prevention Program, warned that one of the most common tactic that targets the elderly is the “grandchild bail scam.”

Here, two individuals call a senior to pretend they are the grandchild, and the arresting officer.

"They are identifying, saying that they're police officers and that their grandchild was arrested for a particular offense," said Raj. "For example, like impaired driving and that they're in custody and that they require bail money."

Raj said these scammers overwhelm seniors to pressure them into giving money.

VPD Detective Constable Julie Gilmore reminded seniors not to disclose any personal information when they get these calls.

Gilmore also urged families to have a code word that they can use in situations like these.

"If you're called and someone says that your grandson or family member is in trouble, you might say, 'okay, what's the code word?' And then you'll be expecting them to say the code word magic," she added. "And if they don't know that, that's usually a signal to hang up."

In 2022 alone, more than $10 million was lost to scammers targeting vulnerable seniors.

Gilmore reminded the elderly that they can take charge of the situation just by hanging up on any strange call.

"If they're putting pressure on you, definitely I would hang up. If they're asking for money in forms of gift cards or Bitcoin, that's definitely a red flag," she said. "Anytime you're having a conversation and you feel like things are strange, remember time is on your hand."

Raj said seniors should not be embarrased when reporting to the police if they were victimized by scammers.

Groups can also reach out to the VPD for a scam prevention seminar at 236-330-6593.