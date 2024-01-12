Watch more News on iWantTFC

The parents of a Filipino-American in New Jersey continue to look for their daughter after she went missing days before Christmas.

Hayley Alvarado, 18, was last seen leaving their family home on Dec. 17 and had left no trace behind.

Stephen Alvarado said he last saw his daughter’s image on a security camera recording on the night of her disappearance.

"The hardest part is coming home and knowing my family used to be complete," he said. :I haven't had sleep. I've been so stressed and overly exhausted thinking about her."

The New Jersey State Police described Hayley Alvarado as an Asian female, weighing 160 pounds, 4 ft 11 tall, with purple hair, brown eyes and light complexion.

Stephen said they have also reached out to Hayley's closest friends, to not avail. He added that even the police have no lead in the investigation.

Hayley is an engineering student, majoring in linguistics at the Montclair University in New Jersey.

Stephen said they noticed a change in Hayley's behavior days before she disappeared. He said his daughter appeared sad and often kept to herself.

She was also said to have grown passionate about the war between Israel and the Hamas in Gaza.

"I think they have a professor who is pro-Palestine," he added. "Their school, Montclaire State University, is also one of the universities here in New Jersey that's pro-Palestine. That's one angle we're looking at, maybe she got recruited."

Hayley left behind her state ID, passport and an ATM card.

This is not the first time Hayley tried to disappear. According to Stephen, she left home in September and did not want to be found.

"Hayley, you know that we love you so much," said Stephen in his message to his daughter. "Please, come back home. We are waiting for you."

Those with information about Hayley Alvarado can contact the Jersey City Police Department at 201-547-5000.

They can also email the New Jersey State Police at missingp@njsp.org.