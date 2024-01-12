Driver in crash that killed Pinoy parents of 6 charged with 2nd degree murder

The Ambrosios left 6 young children ages 2 to 9 years old. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

Authorities in Michigan have filed charges against the driver responsible for the deaths of a Filipino couple in a car crash, causing their 6 young children to be orphaned.

Husband and wife Ryan and Jen Ambrosio were driving on the Lodge Freeway at 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a pair of suspected carjackers evading police crashed into them head on.

Separate media reports said Melendez-Ortiz was driving a pickup truck in the wrong direction on the freeway at around 1:30 a.m. without any headlights on, causing the crash.

The deaths of the Ambrosio couple left their 6 young children, ages 2 to 9 years old, orphaned.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has charged 35-year-old driver Angel Melendez-Ortiz of Romulus, Michigan with the following:

Second Degree Murder

First degree fleeing and eluding police causing death

Reckless driving causing death

Operating a Vehicle with a suspended license causing death



The second degree murder offense carries a maximum of life in prison, while the other counts carry up to 15 years in prison.