Driver in crash that killed Pinoy parents of 6 charged with 2nd degree murder

Authorities in Michigan have filed charges against the driver responsible for the deaths of a Filipino couple in a car crash, causing their 6 young children to be orphaned.
Husband and wife Ryan and Jen Ambrosio were driving on the Lodge Freeway at 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a pair of suspected carjackers evading police crashed into them head on.
Separate media reports said Melendez-Ortiz was driving a pickup truck in the wrong direction on the freeway at around 1:30 a.m. without any headlights on, causing the crash.
The deaths of the Ambrosio couple left their 6 young children, ages 2 to 9 years old, orphaned.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has charged 35-year-old driver Angel Melendez-Ortiz of Romulus, Michigan with the following:
- Second Degree Murder
- First degree fleeing and eluding police causing death
- Reckless driving causing death
- Operating a Vehicle with a suspended license causing death
The second degree murder offense carries a maximum of life in prison, while the other counts carry up to 15 years in prison.