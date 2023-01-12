PH lumahok sa agri-mechanization program ng S. Korea

SOUTH KOREA - Lumipad sa South Korea ang labindalawang Pinoy mula sa iba-ibang ahensya ng agrikultura ng Pilipinas para dumalo sa invitational training agri-program ng Korea. Layon ng sampung araw na training na tulungan ang sektor ng agrikultura ng Pilipinas na i-mechanize at i-angat ang antas ng teknolohiya.

“Maraming project ang Department of Agriculture na sinuportahan ng Korean government. So meron tayong smart green house, may rice processing complex, and eto yung pinakabago... yung manufacturing of local agri-machinery sa Pilipinas,” pahayag ni Department of Agriculture-SPCMAD OIC Chief Angelita D. Martir

“This invitational training program of KOICA aims to enhance the capability of our DA officials and personnel in the design and development of important local machineries needed in our agriculture sector by exposing them to the Korean agriculture and modern farming system,” ani Philippine Embassy in Seoul Agriculture Attache Aleli Maghirang.

Mula sa Department of Agriculture Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, Philippine Rice Research Institute, Philippine Carabao Center, Department of Science and Technology-Metals Industry Research and Development at Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering ang mga lumahok.

Nais i-empower ng programa ang sektor ng agrikultura ng Pilipinas lalo na sa pag-produce ng mga makabago at dekalidad na gamit pang-agrikultura.

“Really empower the local manufacturing system kasi what we are planning is to have our locally manufacturing system in the Philippines to level up and of course to be in line with the current technologies that Korea in terms of agri-mechanization is having now,” sabi ni PHILMECH Director IV Dr. Dionisio G. Alvindia

Ayon sa director ng Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Cooperative isa itong magandang pagkakataon para sa Pilipinas.

“This program is a very good chance [for the] Philippines and Korea exchanging agriculture mechanization. I hope that they will study Korean promotion agriculture mechanization,” sabi ni Director Dr. Si Min Lee.

Bukod sa mga lecture tungkol sa Korean agricultural mechanization and development policies, technology transfer, exposure sa mga factory at agricultural machinery research institutes at cultural tours, na-enjoy din ng mga participants ang pagkain at malamig na klima ng Korea.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.