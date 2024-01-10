PH joins Consumer Electronics Show in U.S.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A delegation of Philippine economic officials is in the U.S. for a series of forums which hopes to promote investment opportunities in the electronics and technology sectors.

Government data in October showed the industries have brought over 3.6 billion dollars in exports to the Philippine economy.

"This mission is crucial in terms of promoting our capabilities, offering our services, our products, as well as attracting more investments," said Trade Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba. "We have a lot of potentials, a lot of opportunities for American companies to locate in the Philippines."

Director General Tereso Panga of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority stressed the importance of attracting U.S. firms to invest in the country.

He added that the U.S. has consistently been among the largest trading partners of the Philippines.



"It’s very promising that we get to attract more American companies in the Philippines," he said. "We're looking at the potential of the B3W, particularly in the areas of digital transformation, renewable energy and other emerging technologies."

The delegation heads to Las Vegas this week, where they will hold an exhibit at the Consumer Electronics Show, which draws over a hundred thousand guests annually.



Aldaba said this will be the first time for the country to exhibit its products and capabilities in the electronics sector.

"I want to invite all the FilAms out there as well as tech companies and electronic companies to go and visit Philippine booths to experience what the Philippines has to offer," she added.

The Philippine mission comes just a few months after President Ferdinand Marcos Junior attended the APEC summit – and visited SpaceX’s headquarters in California.

Business leaders have been keeping a close watch on the sectors of the technology industry.

They believe that the Philippines can find plenty of growth, no matter which sector, from goods, to the digital space, and beyond.

"Each new technology or emerging technology has a potential," said SEIPI president Dan Lachica. "The electronics industry is unique in the sense it can be user and it’s also a producer because all these technology uses."

After their Las Vegas trip, the mission will then head to San Francisco where they will meet with the Filipino community.