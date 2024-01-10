Jose Rizal's heroism remembered in New York

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino hero Jose Rizal was executed by a Spanish firing squad in Bagumbayan on Dec. 30, 1896.

Some 127 years later, his heroism lives on, thanks to the Knights of Rizal on the East Coast.

The Knights of Rizal in the tristate area recently gathered at the Philippine Consulate in New York not only to commemorate Rizal’s heroism, but also to celebrate the Filipino hero as an artist.

"It is crucial to recognize the profound impact he had as an artist," said Consul General Senen Mangalile. "His creative expressions, ranging from poetry to visual arts, served as powerful instruments for social change and cultural awakening."

He added: "Doctor Rizal was not just a revolutionary in the political sense. but also a revolutionary in the realm where ideas and aesthetics merge."

For educators like former Philippine actress Lorli Villanueva, Rizal’s legacy was also about setting the right example to the youth.

Said Lorli Villanueva, a 'Lady of Rizal': "These young people of today, they follow those who they see, so we are the epitome. We are the examples of what these young people will become and that is education."

Education is also important to members of the KOR. Earlier this year, the Fairfield, CT chapter raised funds to build classrooms in the Philippines.

Today, the Pangilihan Elementary School in Iloilo province has a new building that is in full use after its groundbreaking in February last year.

"There is no better example than leading this group to propagate the teaching of our national hero," said Dean Suba, supreme commander of KOR Connecticut. "Education is the key for our youth who are the hopes of tomorrow."

For newly knighted Filipino New Yorker Arman David, it was Rizal’s legacy of fighting for freedom and democracy that made him look up to the hero.

"The fight for our democracy, our freedom, it's a continuous process," said David. "The freedom of Filipinos is not in the hands of just one person, but in everyone."

Whether it’s about Rizal’s heroism, nationalism or advocacy for educating the youth, members of the Knights of Rizal believe, he is the perfect choice for a Filipino national hero.